Abbotsford Mayor’s Annual Christmas Card Contest – Deadline Extended to December 6

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford is once again inviting Abbotsford elementary students in kindergarten through grade five to participate in a contest to design the Mayor’s annual Christmas card.

The deadline has been extneded due to the storm situation.

Every year Mayor and Council send out many electronic Christmas cards across the city and province. Adding children’s artwork to the card adds an extra element of cheer. Elementary students from across the city are encouraged to create and submit a festive Christmas drawing that could be selected for the cover of the Mayor’s official 2021 Christmas card.

“Children always have so much festive spirit, and their Christmas drawings capture so much joy and anticipation- you can’t help but feel their excitement when you look at their artwork,” said Henry Braun, Mayor of Abbotsford. “I’m looking forward to seeing their creative ideas and to sharing the final product with family, friends, stakeholders and community members this year.”

Last year was the first Mayor’s annual Christmas card contest and close to 500 entries were submitted. Each entry was festive, cheerful and truly showcased our elementary school children’s community talent and spirit.

The student with the winning design will receive a Christmas prize package. Students wanting to participate in the contest must email their card design to mayorsoffice@abbotsford.ca no later than December 6.

