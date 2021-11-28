News

Langley’s Nicomekl Floodplain is Flooded

ByDon Lehn

Nov 28, 2021

Langley – If Abbotsford wasn’t enough, Langley’s Nicomekl Floodplain is underwater.

Residents are encouraged to avoid the area. 

PUMP STATIONS:

Staff have inspected pump stations. The storm stations continue to run at their lower set points. All portable generators are ready to go and are fueled up.

STREETS:

Staff are checking and cleaning all floodgates at the storm pump stations, checking and removing debris and will continue cleaning all trash grates. Sand and sandbags are available at the works yard for Langley City residents with 6 pallets ready in the yard.

UTILITIES:

Trucks cleaning out catch basins in low lying areas trying to maximize our drainage capacity. Catch basins are being monitored and cleaned.

PARKS:

Langley City residents are encouraged to avoid flooded areas. Staff  are cleaning catch basins within the parks & perimeter in parks.

Report any services issues through the Request for Service site at https://services.langleycity.ca/TempestApps/eapply/calls/default.aspx

