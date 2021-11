Hope – As of 3PM Sunday, The District of Hope has declared a State of Local Emergency in order to evacuate an address on Tunnels Road as there is a potential of overland flooding and compromised access due to the Atmospheric River Event. All evacuees are being directed to register at Abbotsford Tradex 1190 Cornell St, Abbotsford, BC or online at ess.gov.bc.ca.

UPDATE Sunday, November 28th, 4:00PM | The District of Hope has officially declared a Local State of Emergency.https://t.co/UHE1EXLcbv — Hope, Cascades & Canyons (@TourismHCC) November 29, 2021