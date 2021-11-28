News

City of Chilliwack Asks That You Hold Off on Laundry Until Thursday December 2 – AFTER the Next Storm

ByDon Lehn

Nov 28, 2021

Chilliwack – On Sunday morning at 11 AM, the City of Chilliwack issued a flood update. The pressure on the sewer system has ramped up due to the rain:

Situation Update (Nov. 28): By 4am, Chilliwack received around 80mm of rain and crews worked overnight patrolling dikes, culverts, clearing culverts and keeping drainage courses clear of debris. Crews will continue to work throughout the day and into tonight. We are already experiencing some localized flooding on roads. Staff will continue to monitor water levels throughout the day and post updates as the situation changes.

Due to all the rain, our sewer system is once again taking in a lot of water. In order to help out the sewer system and prevent backups, we are asking that all residents reduce their water use in things like laundry until Thursday (Dec. 2).

If needed, pre-filled sandbags are currently available at Townsend Park and in Yarrow at the Masonite Door parking lot (Yarrow Central and No. 3 Road).

Sand and bags are available for self-fill at the Yarrow sports field. Sunday’s Nooksack forecast shows flows below flood stage, but staff continue to closely monitor water levels from a variety of sources and will provide updates as necessary.

May be an image of text that says 'NOOKSACK AT CEDARVILLE (NRKW1) LatestObsevaio:471121715PST ft 1/28/2021 07:15 PST Observation: 144.7 148 TIOAFI 146 39360 teet 144 23621 142 140 17218 Maлpg 10181 138 18 Nov 4262 Forecast Trend Observation Moderate Flood 02 03 28 29 30 01 Day of Month Trend Historical Min 04 Forecast Historical Max 06 07 08 450 09 Forecast Created: 11/28/2021 06:55 PST Plot Created: 11/28/2021 08:00 PST Action Level Historical Mean Flood Level'

