Statement from Hope Mayor Peter Robb As Next Weather System Approaches

Hope – From District of Hope:

Two more atmospheric river events are forecasted to take place this weekend and Tuesday-Wednesday next week. The District has not relaxed its emergency preparedness posture since the events of the 14th and 15th of November. In fact, with the luxury of more time and increased collaboration with Provincial authorities, we are all better prepared for these next events.

Our Emergency Operations Centre remains activated, and continues to monitor the situation, and meets daily. District Operations is cleaning up effects of the last weather event, while monitoring and being prepared to address these next two predicted atmospheric rivers.

However, it remains that individuals and families must be prepared in case of emergency. In case of sustained power outages or ordered evacuation have you made arrangements with family or friends to stay for a while? Please remember that warnings, alerts, and orders will be communicated to those residents effected, including by door-to-door notification.

Please continue to check our website at www.hope.ca and our District Facebook page and monitor the Alertable App for the latest information.

Mayor Peter Robb