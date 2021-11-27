News

Hope Chainsaw Artist Does it Again .. for Xmas

ByDon Lehn

Nov 27, 2021 ,

Hope – Chainsaw carvings by Hope artist Ryan Villiers have always been amazing. Thousand have come to Hope for the Chainsaw Carving Contests, let along to check out his rendition of Sylvester Stallone’s “Rambo”.

With all the COVID and flood madness, he came up with another great unveiling.

On Saturday night, the Facebook page Hope Communities in Bloom posted:

On a very wet evening, many people gathered downtown to see the unveiling of Hope’s newest carving by Ryan Villiers- the Grinch and the lighting of the Hope Lions Christmas tree atop the District of Hope building. Thank you to the many groups who made this all possible.

Check out BOTH the Grinch and his loyal dog MAX.

Ryan Villiers

