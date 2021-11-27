29 Year Old Chilliwack Man Thought Missing In Dallas,Texas – Died in Car Crash

Dallas/Chilliwack – NOVEMBER 27 UPDATE – Heartbreaking news from Dallas via Wilma’s Transition Society. Chilliwack Realtor Aaron Tschritter died in an early-morning crash on expressway in Dallas

Our hearts are broken with this news.Please give the family privacy at this time.

In a Saturday morning Facebook post (Nov 27) Tschritter’s Wife Melissa posted: “Heading home today empty handed. The love of my life was in a fatal car accident in Dallas Texas trying to get back to his hotel.”

NOVEMBER 26 ORIGINAL STORY – Chillwack native, 29 year old Aaron Tschritter was last seen November 25th, leaving Club Vinty at 3AM in downtown Dallas, Texas.



His wide topok to social media to say he traveled to Texas with a group of friends to see the Dallas Cowboys and never showed up to the game.



He has made no contact with family (which is incredibly unlike him)), his phone is going straight to voicemail.

Family say they have checked his location and credit card statements and also called at least 10 hospitals in the area to see if he may be there.

Nothing.



Family have also filed an official police report file number 213579-2021



Please contact Dallas police with any information.

