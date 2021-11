Abbotsford – Courtesy of the cCity of Abbitsford, here are a few photos from Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau Trudeau’s visit with Deputy Premier @mikefarnworthbc , @SumasFN Chief Dalton Silver, and Matsqui First Nation Chief Alice McKay to the Emergency Operations Center and meeting with Mayor Henry Braun and EOC staff.

City of Abbotsford – Mayor Henry Braun (l) and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (r).

