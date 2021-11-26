News

Search For April Parisian, Missing Since March 2020, Continues

ByDon Lehn

Nov 26, 2021

Fraser Valley – April Lee-Ann Parisian is a 45 year old Indigenous woman who has been missing since March 2020.

Since then the search continues for some type of closure. Since her disappearance, BC has seen record heat and rain as well as wildfires.

The original FVN story is here.

The family will not give up the search.

A GoFundMe page was set up shortly after her disappearance:

We plea for the public’s help to donate money, resources and help us fundraiser in order to assist us in the search for April. We are working towards installing billboards in areas April was known to frequent in the Fraser Valley and major highways.

April’s cousin Tammy Germain posted to Facebook:

I would be lying if I said I wasn’t a little frustrated. It seems that since April has been missing there is a competing disaster that gets the media. Chad Hall arranged a “crew” to put up April’s billboard, full size I am adding in the storm that left many stranded and facing another evacuation. I am not saying that is not sad I am just saying I wish the media would cover something. Chad was trapped in Hope for days along with many others. One thing I thought was that April wanted to spend time with her bro❤️ THANK YOU Chad for who you are and to Leanne who I am sure was a little bit more than worried. Bravo and lots of love to everyone here who supported with prayers, donations and good ol’ hard work. 💕We will find something one day. Sigh….

