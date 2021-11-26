Legal News

Rosedale Dairy Farmer Sarah Sache Re-Election as Director with BC Dairy

ByDon Lehn

Nov 26, 2021 ,

Rosedale – In the past two weeks, as the flood took a direct hit at the dairy industry in the Valley, one of the spokespeople was Vice Chair of BC Dairy Association Sarah Sache.

In a recent interview with FVN – (Which can be found here) she not only talked about saving livestock, the losses and flooded property, she al;so noted that mental health issues from the stress were taking its toll on the farmers and ranchers.

Sache didn’t get around to mention that she was re-elected to another three year term as a Director of BC Dairy.

From her Facebook page – Sarah Sache:

A note of thanks… A week ago I learned BC dairy producers have re-elected me to another three year term as a Director of BC Dairy. With all that’s going on in our province it hasn’t felt like the time or place but I didn’t want to miss saying a huge thank you to everyone who supports me, helps me learn, and took the time to vote!

I also wanted to share for my fellow producers (or anyone) that I’m always a safe point of contact if you’re struggling with mental health, especially in this time of crisis. It’s normal. There are quality free resources available. I can help you make the connections you need if it’s too much on your own.

Proud to be part of the community that is Canadian dairy.

Sarah Sache/BC Dairy/Facebook

Related Post

News

Lane Closures for Maintenance Work on Alex Fraser Bridge – This Weekend – November 26 to 29

Nov 26, 2021
News

Search For April Parisian, Missing Since March 2020, Continues

Nov 26, 2021
News

FVN AM News Friday November 26, 2021. PM in Abbotsford, Search For April Parisian Continues (VIDEO)

Nov 26, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

1 × 3 =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

News

Lane Closures for Maintenance Work on Alex Fraser Bridge – This Weekend – November 26 to 29

Nov 26, 2021
Legal News

Rosedale Dairy Farmer Sarah Sache Re-Election as Director with BC Dairy

Nov 26, 2021
News

Search For April Parisian, Missing Since March 2020, Continues

Nov 26, 2021
Politics

Jason Lum Re-Elected Chair of FVRD

Nov 26, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.