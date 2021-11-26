Rosedale Dairy Farmer Sarah Sache Re-Election as Director with BC Dairy

Rosedale – In the past two weeks, as the flood took a direct hit at the dairy industry in the Valley, one of the spokespeople was Vice Chair of BC Dairy Association Sarah Sache.

In a recent interview with FVN – (Which can be found here) she not only talked about saving livestock, the losses and flooded property, she al;so noted that mental health issues from the stress were taking its toll on the farmers and ranchers.

Sache didn’t get around to mention that she was re-elected to another three year term as a Director of BC Dairy.

From her Facebook page – Sarah Sache:

A note of thanks… A week ago I learned BC dairy producers have re-elected me to another three year term as a Director of BC Dairy. With all that’s going on in our province it hasn’t felt like the time or place but I didn’t want to miss saying a huge thank you to everyone who supports me, helps me learn, and took the time to vote!



I also wanted to share for my fellow producers (or anyone) that I’m always a safe point of contact if you’re struggling with mental health, especially in this time of crisis. It’s normal. There are quality free resources available. I can help you make the connections you need if it’s too much on your own.



Proud to be part of the community that is Canadian dairy.

Sarah Sache/BC Dairy/Facebook