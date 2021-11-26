News

Major Highway Closures This Weekend, Fraser Canyon, Hope-Princeton

ByDon Lehn

Nov 26, 2021

Fraser Valley/Fraser Canyon – BC Transportation and Infrastructure are proactively closing Hwy 3 (Hope to Princeton) and Hwy 99 (Pemberton to Lillooet) on Saturday afternoon due to heavy rains forecasted.

Hwy 1 in the Fraser Canyon will also be closed on Saturday as a precaution.

Hwy 1 between Popkum and Hope will be closed on Saturday afternoon due to reservoir releases by BC Hydro, crucial to protecting the Jones Lake Reservoir,The exact time and duration of closures will depend on the weather.

Highway infrastructure in these areas is extremely vulnerable due to recent storms and heavy rainfall.

The forecast rains pose an additional risk.Further detailshttps://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021TRAN0167-002271

Related Post

News

Trudeau in Abbotsford, Looking at Flood Damage (Pictures)

Nov 26, 2021
News

Chilliwack Fire Department Annual Food Drive, November 27 to December 18

Nov 26, 2021
News

29 Year Old Chilliwack Man Missing In Dallas,Texas – Went to a Cowboys Game and Didn’t Show Up

Nov 26, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

seven + 11 =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

News

Major Highway Closures This Weekend, Fraser Canyon, Hope-Princeton

Nov 26, 2021
News

Trudeau in Abbotsford, Looking at Flood Damage (Pictures)

Nov 26, 2021
News

Chilliwack Fire Department Annual Food Drive, November 27 to December 18

Nov 26, 2021
News

29 Year Old Chilliwack Man Missing In Dallas,Texas – Went to a Cowboys Game and Didn’t Show Up

Nov 26, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.