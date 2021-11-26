Major Highway Closures This Weekend, Fraser Canyon, Hope-Princeton

Fraser Valley/Fraser Canyon – BC Transportation and Infrastructure are proactively closing Hwy 3 (Hope to Princeton) and Hwy 99 (Pemberton to Lillooet) on Saturday afternoon due to heavy rains forecasted.

Hwy 1 in the Fraser Canyon will also be closed on Saturday as a precaution.

Hwy 1 between Popkum and Hope will be closed on Saturday afternoon due to reservoir releases by BC Hydro, crucial to protecting the Jones Lake Reservoir,The exact time and duration of closures will depend on the weather.

Highway infrastructure in these areas is extremely vulnerable due to recent storms and heavy rainfall.

The forecast rains pose an additional risk.Further detailshttps://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021TRAN0167-002271