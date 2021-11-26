News

Lane Closures for Maintenance Work on Alex Fraser Bridge – This Weekend – November 26 to 29

ByDon Lehn

Nov 26, 2021

Delta/Richmond/Surrey – Bridge joint repair work on the Alex Fraser Bridge has shifted to the north side of the bridge.

Drivers are advised that weekend lane closures and changes to counterflow operations are necessary to safely perform this regular bridge maintenance.

Week of Monday, Nov. 22 to Friday, Nov. 26:

  • No daily counterflow due to the joint ramp installation.
  • All seven lanes will be open, with three lanes northbound and four lanes southbound.

From 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26 to 4 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 29:

  • Lane closures in effect and no counterflow operations.
  • Two lanes will be maintained for northbound drivers and three lanes open southbound over the weekend.

Monday, Nov. 29:

  • Work will be completed and normal counterflow operations in place for the morning rush.

Drivers should obey signage and traffic control personnel. A reduced speed limit is in effect. To avoid delays, drivers should plan an alternate route.

Related Post

Legal News

Rosedale Dairy Farmer Sarah Sache Re-Election as Director with BC Dairy

Nov 26, 2021
News

Search For April Parisian, Missing Since March 2020, Continues

Nov 26, 2021
News

FVN AM News Friday November 26, 2021. PM in Abbotsford, Search For April Parisian Continues (VIDEO)

Nov 26, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

4 + 7 =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

News

Lane Closures for Maintenance Work on Alex Fraser Bridge – This Weekend – November 26 to 29

Nov 26, 2021
Legal News

Rosedale Dairy Farmer Sarah Sache Re-Election as Director with BC Dairy

Nov 26, 2021
News

Search For April Parisian, Missing Since March 2020, Continues

Nov 26, 2021
Politics

Jason Lum Re-Elected Chair of FVRD

Nov 26, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.