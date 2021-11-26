Jason Lum Re-Elected Chair of FVRD

Fraser Valley – As we deal with the floods, slides and a pandemic, business still had to be done with the FVRD.

On Thursday night, Jason Lum was re-elected Chair of the Fraser Valley Regional District.

The public was allowed to participate in the proceeding.

Lum is also a Chilliwack City Councilor and one of the Yarrow residents who had to evacuate due to the rising water.

Lum’s house was not severely damaged.

From his Facebook page:

Very proud to be re-elected as Chair of the Fraser Valley Regional District tonight. I have the privilege of witnessing firsthand the caring, compassionate work undertaken by my colleagues on the Board, and the incredible staff team supporting us. The strength, resiliency, and mutual support of the Fraser Valley is never more apparent than in times of emergency. Our communities and our citizens across the region are stepping up and leaning in to assist wherever they are needed, and I am so blessed to help where I can in this role. Congratulations to Patricia Ross on her re-election as Vice Chair, as well as @Terry Raymond and Sylvia Pranger on their respective elections as Chair and Vice Chair of the Hospital Board.