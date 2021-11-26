News

29 Year Old Chilliwack Man Missing In Dallas,Texas – Went to a Cowboys Game and Didn’t Show Up

ByDon Lehn

Nov 26, 2021

Dallas/Chilliwack – It’s not like him to disappear.

Chillwack native, 29 year old Aaron Tschritter was last seen November 25th, leaving Club Vinty at 3AM in downtown Dallas, Texas.

His wide topok to social media to say he traveled to Texas with a group of friends to see the Dallas Cowboys and never showed up to the game.

He has made no contact with family (which is incredibly unlike him)), his phone is going straight to voicemail.

Family say they have checked his location and credit card statements and also called at least 10 hospitals in the area to see if he may be there.

Nothing.

Family have also filed an official police report file number 213579-2021

Please contact Dallas police with any information.

Aaron Tschritter/Facebook

