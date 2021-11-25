Vancouver Motorcycle Show Postponed (AGAIN) to 2023

Abbotsford – Unfortunately, the return of the Vancouver Motorcycle Show (Motorcycle Show – Vancouver) is being postponed to 2023.

It was to have been revving up in January 2022.

Despite the industry’s best intentions to move ahead with a national show tour, interruptions to the global supply chain continue to be a challenge.

Organizers took to social media to say that they are optimistic that production levels and order fulfilment challenges will begin to improve throughout 2022, so we can all re-unite again in 2023.

Normally the show is held at the Tradex in Abbotsford.