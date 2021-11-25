News

UPDATE – Nooksack River – Rain Not Expected To Cause Further Problems .. so far…

ByDon Lehn

Nov 25, 2021

Fraser Valley – City of Chilliwack staff continue to monitor forecasts and river levels for the Nooksack and local rivers. Crews are working around the clock monitoring hillside roads, culverts, and major drainage ditches, and completing repairs.

Read the full situation update here: http://ow.ly/E5l250GWJNG

November 25, 12:50 pm

A rainfall warning is in effect for our region. Our pump stations are operating normally and at full capacity. Our crews are working around the clock monitoring hillside roads, culverts, and major drainage ditches, and continue to work on repairs. Staff continue to carefully monitor forecasts and river levels for both the Nooksack and our local rivers. Although water levels are predicted to rise this weekend, the City’s dikes are designed to contain the flow projected in the most recent “Chilliwack River at Vedder Crossing” chart from the BC River Forecast Centre. Should the situation change, information will be shared with media outlets, including local radio stations, posted on social media, and at chilliwack.com/floodwatch.

A graph showing the BC River Centre Forecast for Chilliwack River at Vedder Crossing

Related Post

News

Highway 1 to Reopen Through the Fraser Valley – With Conditions

Nov 25, 2021
News

2021 Light Up Cultus Event CANCELLED

Nov 25, 2021
News

Vancouver Motorcycle Show Postponed (AGAIN) to 2023

Nov 25, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

four × 3 =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

News

UPDATE – Nooksack River – Rain Not Expected To Cause Further Problems .. so far…

Nov 25, 2021
News

Highway 1 to Reopen Through the Fraser Valley – With Conditions

Nov 25, 2021
Editorial/Opinion

OPINION – Chilliwack School Trustee Neufeld on In Camera Information and Vaccine Mandates, He Feels The Board Has Reached A “Tipping Point”

Nov 25, 2021
News

2021 Light Up Cultus Event CANCELLED

Nov 25, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.