UPDATE – Nooksack River – Rain Not Expected To Cause Further Problems .. so far…

Fraser Valley – City of Chilliwack staff continue to monitor forecasts and river levels for the Nooksack and local rivers. Crews are working around the clock monitoring hillside roads, culverts, and major drainage ditches, and completing repairs.

November 25, 12:50 pm

A rainfall warning is in effect for our region. Our pump stations are operating normally and at full capacity. Our crews are working around the clock monitoring hillside roads, culverts, and major drainage ditches, and continue to work on repairs. Staff continue to carefully monitor forecasts and river levels for both the Nooksack and our local rivers. Although water levels are predicted to rise this weekend, the City’s dikes are designed to contain the flow projected in the most recent “Chilliwack River at Vedder Crossing” chart from the BC River Forecast Centre. Should the situation change, information will be shared with media outlets, including local radio stations, posted on social media, and at chilliwack.com/floodwatch.

