Transportation Minister Optimistic Coquihalla Could Open (Partially) by January

Victoria – In his November 25 briefing, Minister of Transportation Rob Flemming was hopeful that the Coquihalla could, in some form, re-open by January.

The damage numbers are staggering and so will the repairs.

130kms of road, 20 damaged areas and five bridges are now out of commission.

Some good news, that cleanup has been completed at two large debris flow sites.

Work is underway at the Jessica Bridge to install a temporary crossing while the collapsed bridge is demolished.

You have seen those pictures on social media from Emil Anderson.

Construction has started to access the Caroline bridge.

Crews are installing a temporary crossing at the Bottletop Bridge.

Work continues to shore up the Brody Bridge.

Emil Anderson/Ministry of Transportation