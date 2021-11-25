News

FV Health Care Foundation It’s a Wonderful Breakfast – December

ByDon Lehn

Nov 25, 2021

Fraser Valley – The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation’s It’s A Wonderful Breakfast is still on.

Grab your toque and scarf, then hop in the car to grab breakfast on your way to work or just because you love breakfast! There may be a special visit from Jolly Old St. Nick himself! Don’t miss out on this magical holiday drive-thru event in support of your local hospitals!

November 30th – A&W in Mission
December 1st – White Spot in Chilliwack
December 2nd – White Spot in Abbotsford
December 13th – A&W in Hope

When you purchase your ticket, you will be asked to select what time you would like to pick up your breakfast. Various times are available in 30 minute time slots between 7:00am and 9:00am.

FVHCF will once again be collecting toys & toiletries at the event to give children and young adults in hospital over the holiday season some joy and brightness. Please see our wish list here.

There are several ways you can help support It’s A Wonderful Breakfast:

