2021 Light Up Cultus Event CANCELLED

Cultus Lake – It has been a tradition for years, however in 2020, the COVID gathering restrictions from Dr. Bonnie Henry, shut down the Cultus Lake Christmas Lights display for 2020.

History has repeated itself.

On Cultus Lake Park, there was a Thursday announcement:

On Wednesday, October 20, 2021 the Cultus Lake Park Board approved the Light Up Cultus Event to kick-off the lighting of Main Beach for the holiday season.Following the recent flooding at Main Beach and the current COVID-19 Public Health Orders, the Light Up Cultus Event planned for Saturday, November 27, 2021 has been cancelled.Cultus Lake Park’s Christmas light display will however continue to be illuminated every evening in December for the community to enjoy. Capture your favourite photos under the lights and tag Cultus Lake Park.

Cultus Lake Park Board