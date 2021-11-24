Vancouver Foundation Donates $2M to Red Cross and Valley Flood Relief

Vancouver – With the province still reeling from perilous flooding and mass evacuations, and embarking on a long road to recovery, Vancouver Foundation announced it will mobilize $2-million in immediate relief to communities and populations hit hardest over the past week.



A disbursement of $1-million will go to the Canadian Red Cross to get help to people in and around areas affected by recent flooding. These funds will provide a vital lifeline to those communities at a critical time and boost the Red Cross in their efforts to help those areas recover and rebuild.



The remaining $1-million will be activated in the coming days through flexible, unrestricted operating grants to local organizations at work on the ground in BC’s Fraser Valley and Interior. This funding will provide targeted support to groups serving those who experience the greatest vulnerability like migrant workers and land-based Indigenous nations in those regions. These one-time grants will flow to approximately 20 local organizations through a community-informed process that is now underway.

Post navigation