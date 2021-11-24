Chilliwack Hospice Illumination Memorial Walk – (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – During these difficult times many of us haven’t been able to gather to mourn the death of a loved one. You may also be grieving a loss from years ago. Chilliwack Hospice Society invites you to participate in our annual Illumination Memorial Walk, presented by Prospera Credit Union, for an outdoor candlelight memorial service to honour and remember your loved one. Leary IAT Elementary Show Choir will be performing during the event.

The Second annual walk was November 24 at Sardis Park (6898 School Lane, Chilliwack). Special thanks to the Leary IAT Elementary School Choir for sharing a heartfelt song for those in attendance.

Chilliwack Hospice Illumination Walk 2021/FVN

Sue Knott , Executive Director – Chilliwack Hospice Illumination Walk 2021/FVN