News

Chilliwack Hospice Illumination Memorial Walk – (VIDEO)

ByDon Lehn

Nov 24, 2021

Chilliwack – During these difficult times many of us haven’t been able to gather to mourn the death of a loved one. You may also be grieving a loss from years ago. Chilliwack Hospice Society invites you to participate in our annual Illumination Memorial Walk, presented by Prospera Credit Union, for an outdoor candlelight memorial service to honour and remember your loved one. Leary IAT Elementary Show Choir will be performing during the event.

The Second annual walk was November 24 at Sardis Park (6898 School Lane, Chilliwack). Special thanks to the Leary IAT Elementary School Choir for sharing a heartfelt song for those in attendance.

Chilliwack Hospice Illumination Walk 2021/FVN
Sue Knott , Executive Director – Chilliwack Hospice Illumination Walk 2021/FVN

Related Post

News

Highway 1 Between Abbotsford and Chilliwack Could Open Thursday

Nov 24, 2021
News

Abbotsford Schools in Lockdown – Lifted One Hour Later – Suspicious Male with Knife at Yale Secondary

Nov 24, 2021
News

November 24 Cultus Lake Park Recovery Update

Nov 24, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

three × 5 =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

News

Chilliwack Hospice Illumination Memorial Walk – (VIDEO)

Nov 24, 2021
News

Highway 1 Between Abbotsford and Chilliwack Could Open Thursday

Nov 24, 2021
News

Abbotsford Schools in Lockdown – Lifted One Hour Later – Suspicious Male with Knife at Yale Secondary

Nov 24, 2021
Business

Paid Sick Leave Now A Reality in BC Starting January 1

Nov 24, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.