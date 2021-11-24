An Evening with Sinatra – December 5 at HUB Theatre- Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack – Experience the dynamic energy of a seventeen-piece powerhouse Big Band and an award-winning jazz vocalist! Playing through a vibrant mix of traditional jazz standards, treasured ballads and classic holiday favourites, the Bruce James Orchestra and Steve Maddock come to town. On December 5, jumping the Chilliwack Cultural Centre into the holiday season with An Evening with Sinatra: Big Band Classics and Holiday Magic, a captivating ode to Frank Sinatra himself. Bold, brassy, and full of sultry vocals, this is a start to the holidays that you do not want to miss!

With a legacy born from the onset of Sinatra-mania in 1942 to his death in 1998, Sinatra was not only a superstar but also an archetypal jazz singer. He turned Christmas jazz concerts into something truly special, and An Evening with Sinatra celebrates the magic he created when he stepped onto the stage. From “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” to “The Little Drummer Boy” and everything in between, this concert will be the musical highlight to your year and inspire you with the songs you know and love.

An Evening with Sinatra: Big Band Classics and Holiday Magic is generously sponsored by: Baker Newby LLP, Fortins Home Hardware, Fraserwest Law Group LLP, The Chilliwack Progress, the British Columbia Arts Council, the City of Chilliwack, the Province of British Columbia and the Department of Canadian Heritage.

An Evening with Sinatra: Big Band Classics and Holiday Magic is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on December 5, 2021, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors and $30 for youth, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Bruce James Orchestra/Chilliwack Cultural Centre