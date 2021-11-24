Abbotsford Schools in Lockdown – Lifted One Hour Later – Suspicious Male with Knife at Yale Secondary

Abbotsford – At 9:30AM Wednesday morning, Abbotsford Schhols sent out to social media a notice that Yale and Fraser are currently in lockdown. McMillian is in shelter-in-place. Heavy police presence. Please avoid the area. Families will be updated once we know more information.

From Abby PD –

Abbotsford Police Department responded to Yale Secondary School for reports of a man with a knife. A student of Yale Secondary located the man within the school’s bathroom and immediately reported the discovery to school staff. At no time did the male suspect threaten any students or staff, but instead displayed the knife to show the student.

Before police arrived, all lockdown procedures were put in place by school administration ensuring student safety throughout the event. W.A. Fraser Middle and McMillian Elementary were placed into lockdown and shelter-in-place respectively, as a precaution.

All available on-duty AbbyPD officers, with the assistance of RCMP Police helicopter Air 1, responded and conducted an extensive search of the school and surrounding areas, confirming the suspect had left, and no students were injured.

At this time, investigators have confirmed that the suspect departed the area of Yale Secondary by vehicle and was dropped off at the intersection of Gladwin Road and South Fraser Way. AbbyPD General Investigative Section has taken over this active investigation to determine the suspect’s motive.

Investigators are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect , as well obtaining dashcam footage from those who may have been travelling in the area of South Fraser Way & Gladwin Roads between 09:30 and 11:30 am. If you can assist, please call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225

