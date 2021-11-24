A Worthy Claws – Rescuing Cats During BC Floods and Prairie Cold (INTERVIEW)

Fraser Valley – Abbotsford’s A Worthy Claws Rescue Society has been working with the trucking industry in ferrying abandoned animals, in particular cats.

Rita Woodman has been operating the society from a Langley farm for a number of years.

That Langley location was sold and she had to scramble to a new location, in Abbotsford.

Facebook information on how to help can be found at this link.

Their mission statement in part: A Worthy Claws Rescue Society was established for the rehoming, rehabilitating & vetting of abandoned & displaced animals. A Worthy Claws Rescue Society is 100% volunteer & foster operated.

Woodman spoke with FVN (on the road with a trucker who is assisting in moving animals) on the current state of rescue as BC continues to deal with floods, as well as winter settling in on the Prairies.

Rita Woodman