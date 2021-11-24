A Worthy Claws – Rescuing Cats During BC Floods and Prairie Cold (INTERVIEW)

Fraser Valley – Abbotsford’s A Worthy Claws Rescue Society has been working with the trucking industry in ferrying abandoned animals, in particular cats.
Rita Woodman has been operating the society from a Langley farm for a number of years.
That Langley location was sold and she had to scramble to a new location, in Abbotsford.
Facebook information on how to help can be found at this link.
Their mission statement in part: A Worthy Claws Rescue Society was established for the rehoming, rehabilitating & vetting of abandoned & displaced animals. A Worthy Claws Rescue Society is 100% volunteer & foster operated.
Woodman spoke with FVN (on the road with a trucker who is assisting in moving animals) on the current state of rescue as BC continues to deal with floods, as well as winter settling in on the Prairies.