With Highway 7 Open – BC Transit Resume Route 22 – Abbotsford to Hope

Fraser Valley (BC Transit) – With the reopening of Highway 7, BC Transit will be resuming operation of the route 22 between Abbotsford and Hope, effective Wednesday, November 23.

Due to expected congestion along the route, customers can expect possible delays and longer than usual travel times.

BC Transit appreciates the patience of customers during this challenging time.

The organization’s thoughts are with all those who have been impacted by the devastating flooding throughout the province. BC Transit will continue to support our communities with emergency assistance while maintaining reliable service for our customers.

For the most up-to-date information, please visit https://www.bctransit.com/chilliwack/schedules-and-maps.

Customers may also call the transit information line at (604) 795-3838 for further information.