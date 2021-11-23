News

With Highway 7 Open – BC Transit Resume Route 22 – Abbotsford to Hope

ByDon Lehn

Nov 23, 2021

Fraser Valley (BC Transit) – With the reopening of Highway 7, BC Transit will be resuming operation of the route 22 between Abbotsford and Hope, effective Wednesday, November 23.

Due to expected congestion along the route, customers can expect possible delays and longer than usual travel times.

BC Transit appreciates the patience of customers during this challenging time.

The organization’s thoughts are with all those who have been impacted by the devastating flooding throughout the province. BC Transit will continue to support our communities with emergency assistance while maintaining reliable service for our customers.

 For the most up-to-date information, please visit https://www.bctransit.com/chilliwack/schedules-and-maps.

Customers may also call the transit information line at (604) 795-3838 for further information.

Related Post

News

BC Dairy Association Flood Update – 500 Cattle Died in Abbotsford and Yarrow, 6000 Evacuated

Nov 23, 2021
News

UPDATE – CP Reopen BC Rail Corridor – CN to Follow

Nov 23, 2021
News

Nov 23 – 1 PM City of Abbotsford Closed Access to No 3 Rd Bridge at the Sumas Canal in Both Directions

Nov 23, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

17 + seventeen =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Agriculture

BC Flooding Evacuees to Receive $2000 in Additional Financial Support (INFO LINKS)

Nov 23, 2021
News

BC Dairy Association Flood Update – 500 Cattle Died in Abbotsford and Yarrow, 6000 Evacuated

Nov 23, 2021
News

With Highway 7 Open – BC Transit Resume Route 22 – Abbotsford to Hope

Nov 23, 2021
Sports

UFV Women’s Soccer Sign Five Stadouts

Nov 23, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.