UPDATE – Site Prep Continues on Downtown Chilliwack Country Christmas Village – December 4 Start

Chilliwack – Construction crews started work on the Downtown Chilliwack Country Christmas Village. The Village will open December 4.

Brought to you by Fantasy Farms, the Downtown Chilliwack BIA and The City of Chilliwack BC! The event will feature an outdoor village in the Paramount lot on Yale Road in downtown Chilliwack, and a beautiful 6000 sq ft indoor village in the vacant Auld Phillips building on the corner of Yale and Nowell.

This event will feature a 50 foot Ferris wheel, and a 4000 light holiday train that will take you and your family throughout the downtown including the shops in District 1881 and The beautiful holiday light display in Central Park being set up by our friends Fraser Valley Christmas Lights! … it will be spectacular!There, you can stop, shop and enjoy the sights and beautiful shops in centralvillagechwk.Bring the family down to experience all the fun as we truly need a holiday celebration.

Hours of operation: Mon – Fri 4:00 – 8:00

Sat – Noon – 8:00

Sun – Noon – 6:00

For more info: info@downtownchilliwack.com

At the November 2 Council Meeting, approval was given to the Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association for $10,000 in support funding as well as support in preparing the vacant lot located at 46187 Yale Road where the outdoor village will be hosted. This is across from District 1881.

The event is being hosted by the Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association and will involve an outdoor Christmas Villa located at 46187 Yale Road, an indoor Christmas Village located at 46199 Yale Road (the now empty Auld Phillips), food trucks and Christmas Carolers throughout the downtown core as well as train rides touring District1881, Mill Street and Central Community Park. That train will be from Gary Moran’s Fantasy Farms.

What to expect:

20 Days of Family Fun in the heart of Downtown Chilliwack! The event takes place EVERY DAY from DECEMBER 4th – DECEMBER 24th. Truly a wonderful experience for the whole family in Downtown Chilliwack.



The Outdoor Village – Located in the Vacant Paramount lot – A fun filled market with food, holiday displays, crafts and of course, Selfie the Elfie will be there to take pictures with SANTA and the whole family!



The Indoor Village – Located in the Auld Phillips Building – Travel through the indoor Enchanted Christmas Forest, a beautiful Christmas journey, leading you back outside to board Santa’s holiday light train. (Vaccine passes required inside).



Santa’s Magical Train of Light! – This train will take you to magical places in Downtown Chilliwack for you to stop, shop and explore! Holiday displays in District 1881, to the beautiful holiday light display in Central Park! All part of your Downtown Christmas Experience!

As with COVID and the 2020 cancelled Rotary Xmas parade, the parade was once again scrapped. Last year, a Christmas program was put together by Rotary and the City and aired on chillTV. No official word yet on a televised program for chillTV although Executive Director Berris Karden says, “stay tuned”.

FVN/Xmas Village Site Preparation 2021

