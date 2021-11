Fraser Valley – At Langley’s McLeod Athletic Park, Round 2 AAA Provincial Championship Playoffs , the GW Graham Grizzlies defeated Mt. Douglas Rams 27-20.

The game had to be moved to Langley from Chilliwack due to the flooding.

Next up are the semi-finals, Saturday November 27 at BC Place Stadium. That will be a 4pm start as GW Graham takes on Centennial.

GW Graham/TikTok