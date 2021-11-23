Sports

Chilliwack FC Mascot Design Contest

ByDon Lehn

Nov 23, 2021

Fraser Valley – The Vancouver Canucks have Fin, The Calgary Flames have Harvey the Hound.

What about Chilliwack FC?

Voting is on until November 29 to decide on a mascot design for the team.

All those who entered the contest will be receiving a Chilliwack FC hoodie from SoccerPlus. From the submissions the Executive has selected the following three as finalists. Chilliwack FC members and friends may now vote for their favourite. The final winner of the contest will receive an Adidas tracksuit from Chilliwack FC and SoccerPlus.

