CADREB REALTORSCare Blanket Drive 2021 – 335 Bags of Blankets and Warm Outer Wear

Fraser Valley – CADREB REALTORS® want to thank area communities for coming out to support our Annual Blanket Drive; together we collected 335 bags of blankets and warm outer wear. Approximately 15 boxes of food were collected, and some of that was distributed to those in need right at the collection point – what an awesome way to see giving and receiving. The need is still great, and we encourage anyone wishing to donate funds to do so through the Red Cross BC Flood Relief appeal or through local charity organizations.

Here’s what happened in each of the communities:

Hope – as the road closure/mud slide situation was lessening, Hope REALTORS and the community at large had already risen to the occasion and items collected for those stuck in Hope will be used by the Joshua Project in exactly the way we had hoped to help during the Drive. Thank you Hope.

Agassiz – Agassiz/Harrison Community center was the drop off location for blankets, coats, and food items; collected 15 bags for those in need and 3 boxes of canned/food items.

Chilliwack – 330 bags full of blankets, scarves, warm clothing, coats were collected. The container will be located at Ruth & Naomi’s for them to organize and distribute to those in need.

The need still continues and there are many community groups and businesses that are rising to the challenge.

Cheryl Giesbrecht, Executive Assistant Ruth and Naomi’s Mission “Once again there was a great response! Our volunteers are busy emptying the bin and stocking shelves!”

“We want to thank The Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board in a big way for once again holding the Blanket and Winter Clothing drive this year! Ruth and Naomi’s Mission relies heavily on the items that come in during this annual event. Our volunteers are stocking the shelves to help carry us through the cold and wet months ahead. Thank you to the community for supporting RAN Mission in such a valuable way!’”