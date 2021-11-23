BC Flooding Evacuees to Receive $2000 in Additional Financial Support (INFO LINKS)

Victoria – The Province is teaming up with the Canadian Red Cross to provide additional financial assistance to help people meet the immediate needs associated with being evacuated due to flooding.

Financial assistance will be provided by the Red Cross to people whose primary residences have been placed on evacuation orders due to the flooding and extreme weather event that occurred Nov. 14-16, 2021. Eligible households will receive $2,000.

To donate to the Canadian Red Cross’s British Columbia Floods & Extreme Weather Appeal, visit: https://donate.redcross.ca/page/94172/donate/1?locale=en-CA

Or by calling (toll-free) 1 800 418-1111; or texting BCFLOODS to 30333.

For more on the Province’s response to flooding and the supports available, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/natural-disaster/support/home

“British Columbians have faced each new challenge over the last few years with compassion and generosity, whether it’s the flooding we’re facing now, to COVID-19 and wildfires,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “The Canadian Red Cross is a trusted partner and together we will be able to get supports out to affected people and communities as quickly as possible.”

To access these supports, evacuated British Columbians need to register with the Red Cross by calling 1 800 863-6582, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. (Pacific time).

The Canadian Red Cross works with the Province, local authorities and Indigenous leadership to help all people and communities affected by extreme weather and flooding in British Columbia.

Financial assistance provided through the Red Cross will not affect eligibility for supports through the provincial Emergency Support Services (ESS) program.