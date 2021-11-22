Sections of Highway 1 Open in Abbotsford for Agricultural Relief – But Not Yet Open To Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – Flood waters in the Abbotsford area continue to recede allowing the eastbound lanes on Highway 1 between Highway 11 east to Cole Road to be open for emergency access to agricultural operations in the area.

The two eastbound lanes will be used to provide two-way travel. As this is an active construction zone, drivers can expect speed restrictions, traffic control people and signage.

This segment of Highway 1 falls under the Province’s travel restrictions order. Essential purposes for travel are defined in the travel restrictions order through the Emergency Program Act. RCMP will be onsite to ensure essential access only, as defined by the order. All other vehicles will be turned around.

The section of Highway 1 between Cole Road and Yale Road, which also falls under the updated travel restrictions order, remains flooded. There is no estimated time of reopening.

For the most current road conditions, check www.DriveBC.ca