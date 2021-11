Abbotsford – UPDATE NOV 22 12:30PM -The Evacuation Order has been downgraded to an Alert for Sumas Prairie North of Highway 1 between Sumas Way and Whatcom Road in Abbotsford. Residents can now go back into this area. Please be aware that you may be evacuated again if the situation escalates.

Video Link of Mayor Henry Braun’s Comments is below:

UPDATE NOV 22 12:30PM -The Evacuation Order has been downgraded to an Alert for Sumas Prairie North of Highway 1 between Sumas Way and Whatcom Road.



Residents can now go back into this area. Please be aware that you may be evacuated again if the situation escalates. pic.twitter.com/pWrPUvtkXg — City of Abbotsford (@City_Abbotsford) November 22, 2021