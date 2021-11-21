SUNDAY 1PM – Yarrow Evacuation Alert Lifted, Nine Properties Remain on Evacuation Order

Chilliwack – After carefully monitoring the flood situation in Abbotsford, the City of Chilliwack is lifting the evacuation alert for Yarrow and Majuba Hill due to reduced risk, except for 3630 Sand Road; 3510, 3480, 3410, and 3300 Boundary Road; and 41375, 41419, 41475 and 41509 No. 5 Road. These nine properties remain under evacuation order due to localized flooding.

Landslide Evacuation Order Hansom Road off Chilliwack Lake Road:

Several positive factors have led to the City’s decision to rescind the evacuation alert. At 4 am on November 21, the City of Abbotsford was able to stop the flow of water through the Sumas dike breach. With closure of the dike breach and the continued operation of Abbotsford’s Barrowtown pump station, water levels have begun to slowly recede.

Staff will continue to monitor weather forecasts and the condition of Abbotsford’s flood protection infrastructure, and advise of any changes.

“Chilliwack is a caring community and it has been great to see everyone come together to help each other during this time,” said Mayor Popove. “The safety of our residents is paramount. We continue to monitor the situation and we are prepared in the event anything changes.”

Livestock that have already been evacuated from Yarrow may begin to return. Vedder Mountain Road, west of Cultus Lake Road, will be closed starting at 7 am on Monday, November 22 for culvert installation, slope stabilization, and urgent road reconstruction due to the recent landslide. Please use Keith Wilson Road to access Yarrow.

Updates will be posted online at chilliwack.com/FloodWatch as information becomes available.