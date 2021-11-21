Uncategorized

SUNDAY 1PM – Yarrow Evacuation Alert Lifted, Nine Properties Remain on Evacuation Order

ByDon Lehn

Nov 21, 2021

Chilliwack – After carefully monitoring the flood situation in Abbotsford, the City of Chilliwack is lifting the evacuation alert for Yarrow and Majuba Hill due to reduced risk, except for 3630 Sand Road; 3510, 3480, 3410, and 3300 Boundary Road; and 41375, 41419, 41475 and 41509 No. 5 Road. These nine properties remain under evacuation order due to localized flooding.

Landslide Evacuation Order Hansom Road off Chilliwack Lake Road:

May be an image of text that says '1:24 Alerts Critical Alert Share Landslide Evacuation Order/Alert, BC Issued Nov 21 PM Source: Fraser Valley Regional District CRITICAL ICAL Description An Evacuation Order and Evacuation Alert has been issued the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) due immediate danger life safety and health because of slope movement associated with an atmospheric river event and heavy rainfall. expand Hansom.Rd Han anso ARTFire Protection Maps Affected Areas (1) Evacuation Order/Alert Legal Instructions EVACUATED PROPERTIES MUST LEAVE THE EVACUATION AREA IMMEDIATELY. •Please see the attached document for further instructions.'

Several positive factors have led to the City’s decision to rescind the evacuation alert. At 4 am on November 21, the City of Abbotsford was able to stop the flow of water through the Sumas dike breach. With closure of the dike breach and the continued operation of Abbotsford’s Barrowtown pump station, water levels have begun to slowly recede.

Staff will continue to monitor weather forecasts and the condition of Abbotsford’s flood protection infrastructure, and advise of any changes.

“Chilliwack is a caring community and it has been great to see everyone come together to help each other during this time,” said Mayor Popove. “The safety of our residents is paramount. We continue to monitor the situation and we are prepared in the event anything changes.”

Livestock that have already been evacuated from Yarrow may begin to return. Vedder Mountain Road, west of Cultus Lake Road, will be closed starting at 7 am on Monday, November 22 for culvert installation, slope stabilization, and urgent road reconstruction due to the recent landslide. Please use Keith Wilson Road to access Yarrow.

Updates will be posted online at chilliwack.com/FloodWatch as information becomes available.

Related Post

Uncategorized

Fraser Health Declares COVID-19 Outbreak Over at Mission Memorial Hospital

Nov 16, 2021
Uncategorized

Christmas Shopping with Yarrow’s Tour of the Town – Saturday November 27

Nov 15, 2021
Uncategorized

Federal Proof of Vaccination for Travellers Now Available

Oct 30, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

eighteen + 15 =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Uncategorized

SUNDAY 1PM – Yarrow Evacuation Alert Lifted, Nine Properties Remain on Evacuation Order

Nov 21, 2021
News

Chilliwack Hospice Illumination Memorial Walk – Wednesday November 24

Nov 21, 2021
Business Editorial/Opinion

OPINION/BLOG – Microwave Ore Processing

Nov 21, 2021
News

Light Up Chilliwack Postponed to January 2022 – Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce

Nov 21, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.