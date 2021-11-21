Chilliwack Hospice Illumination Memorial Walk – Wednesday November 24

Chilliwack – During these difficult times many of us haven’t been able to gather to mourn the death of a loved one. You may also be grieving a loss from years ago. Chilliwack Hospice Society invites you to participate in our annual Illumination Memorial Walk, presented by Prospera Credit Union, for an outdoor candlelight memorial service to honour and remember your loved one. Leary IAT Elementary Show Choir will be performing during the event.

Wednesday, November 24 at 6:00pm

Sardis Park (6898 School Lane, Chilliwack)

*All COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Participants must be fully vaccinated.

Please RSVP via email to laurie@chilliwackhospice.org or call (604) 795-4660.