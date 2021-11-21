News

Chilliwack Hospice Illumination Memorial Walk – Wednesday November 24

ByDon Lehn

Nov 21, 2021

Chilliwack – During these difficult times many of us haven’t been able to gather to mourn the death of a loved one. You may also be grieving a loss from years ago. Chilliwack Hospice Society invites you to participate in our annual Illumination Memorial Walk, presented by Prospera Credit Union, for an outdoor candlelight memorial service to honour and remember your loved one. Leary IAT Elementary Show Choir will be performing during the event.

Wednesday, November 24 at 6:00pm
Sardis Park (6898 School Lane, Chilliwack)

*All COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Participants must be fully vaccinated.

Please RSVP via email to laurie@chilliwackhospice.org or call (604) 795-4660.

Related Post

News

Light Up Chilliwack Postponed to January 2022 – Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce

Nov 21, 2021
News

FVN AM News Sunday November 21, 2021. Breach on Sumas Canal Closed, Dyke Work Continues (VIDEO)

Nov 21, 2021
News

745 PM Saturday – Highway 1 Popkum to Hope OPEN to ESSENTIAL TRAVEL ONLY

Nov 20, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

19 − seven =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

News

Chilliwack Hospice Illumination Memorial Walk – Wednesday November 24

Nov 21, 2021
Business Editorial/Opinion

OPINION/BLOG – Microwave Ore Processing

Nov 21, 2021
News

Light Up Chilliwack Postponed to January 2022 – Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce

Nov 21, 2021
News

FVN AM News Sunday November 21, 2021. Breach on Sumas Canal Closed, Dyke Work Continues (VIDEO)

Nov 21, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.