Chilliwack Independent Film Festival CANCELLED

ByDon Lehn

Nov 20, 2021

Chilliwack (Taras Groves/CIFF) – NOVEMBER 20 UPDATE – As to be expected with the flooding situation, travel and other challenges, the Chilliwack Independent Film Festival is now officially cancelled and hopefully the 2022 show will go on as planned.

NOVEMBER 18 UPDATE: CIFF has announced the postponement of the 5th edition of the Chilliwack Independent Film Festival scheduled this weekend.

Health and safety is always the number one priority and due to the extreme conditions and need for only essential travel, organizers will be postponing the event to a later date.

With around 100 artists planning on traveling to Chilliwack and 50% of all ticket sales from outside of the Fraser Valley, the extreme conditions have made travel impossible and no longer safe or right at this time.

If the new dates do not work for those that have already bought tickets/passes, CIFF will provide a full refund. (Email info@ciff.ca)

