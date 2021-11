Fraser Valley – On Saturday night, BC Transportation and Infrastructure posted as of 745PM, Highway 1 is now OPEN to ESSENTIAL TRAVEL ONLY from POPKUM to HOPE.

Single lane traffic in both directions.

Please use caution.

The road remains CLOSED from Abbotsford to Chilliwack.

On the Island, Highway 19 north of Nanaimo has also re-opened to two lanes of traffic in each direction.

For current road information visit DriveBC.ca.

