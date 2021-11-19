Lane Closures for Maintenance Work on Alex Fraser Bridge – November 19 to 29

Delta/Richmond/Surrey – Bridge joint repair work on the Alex Fraser Bridge has shifted to the north side of the bridge.

Drivers are advised that weekend lane closures and changes to counterflow operations are necessary to safely perform this regular bridge maintenance.

From 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19 to 4 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 22:

Lane closures in effect and no counterflow operation.

Two lanes will be maintained for southbound drivers and three lanes open northbound over the weekend.

Week of Monday, Nov. 22 to Friday, Nov. 26:

No daily counterflow due to the joint ramp installation.

All seven lanes will be open, with three lanes northbound and four lanes southbound.

From 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26 to 4 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 29:

Lane closures in effect and no counterflow operations.

Two lanes will be maintained for northbound drivers and three lanes open southbound over the weekend.

Monday, Nov. 29:

Work will be completed and normal counterflow operations in place for the morning rush.

Drivers should obey signage and traffic control personnel. A reduced speed limit is in effect. To avoid delays, drivers should plan an alternate route.