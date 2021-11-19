News

FVRD Re-Opens Island 22 Regional Park, Dewdney Regional Park and Hillkeep Regional Park

ByDon Lehn

Nov 19, 2021

FVRD – After conducting safety inspections, we are pleased to advise that, in addition to Island 22 Regional Park, Dewdney Regional Park and Hillkeep Regional Park are also open again.

River access at both boat launches is challenging due to heavy silt deposits. Clean-up work continues as water levels recede. Please watch out for equipment and continue to exercise caution near the river as conditions can change rapidly.

All other FVRD Regional and Community parks remain closed until safety assessments are complete. In addition, all Forest Service Roads are closed. This includes access roads to Sumas Mountain, Elk and Cheam. Forest Service Road updates can be found here

