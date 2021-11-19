News

Evacuation Order for Lakeshore Drive, Cultus Lake RESCINDED

ByDon Lehn

Nov 19, 2021

Cultus Lake – NOVEMBER 19 UPDATE – From Cultus Lake Park – Fraser Valley Regional District has rescinded the Evacuation Order issued to residents on Lakeshore Drive and Munroe Avenue.Cultus Lake Park office has contacted all residents affected to inform them that they may now return home safely.https://www.fvrd.ca/…/Evacuation%20RESCIND%20…

ORIGINAL STORY NOVEMBER 15 – An Evacuation Order has been issued by the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) due to immediate danger to life safety and health because of the atmospheric river event and heavy rainfall causing overland flooding and mudslides.

  • Lakeshore Drive, Cultus Lake
https://fraservalleynewsnetwork.com/2021/11/15/evacuation-order-for-lakeshore-drive-cultus-lake/

Instructions

  • WHAT YOU NEED TO DO NOW.
  • You must leave the evacuation area immediately.
  • Close all windows and doors.
  • Shut off gas and electrical appliance.
  • s.
  • Leave your refrigerators and freezers on.
  • Close gates and latch but do not lock.
  • Gather your family; assist a neighbour or someone else who needs help.
  • Take critical items if they are immediately available (medicine, ID, cash/cards, keys).
  • Take pets in kennels or on leashe.
  • s.
  • (Keep tropical pets in their cages and containers).
  • Do not use more vehicles than you have to.
  • Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service (text family and friends or post on your social media).
  • Register with Emergency Support Services (ESS) to report that you have safely left the area.
  • Tune in to local radio stations.
  • IF YOU CANNOT SELF-TRANSPORT AND ALL NEIGHBOURS HAVE LEFT THE AREA IMMEDIATELY CALL:
  • FVRD Emergency Operations Centre: 604-845-8873 or 911.

Related Post

News

Abby PD “Ground Your Personal Drones – You Are Endangering Rescue Efforts”

Nov 19, 2021
News

Nov 19 UPDATE – Military Arrives Up to Build Levee and Slow Down Flood Water Into Sumas Prairie Before It Reverts Back to Sumas Lake (VIDEO)

Nov 19, 2021
News

FVN AM News Friday November 19, 2021. Military On The Ground In Abbotsford (VIDEO)

Nov 19, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

four × 4 =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

News

Evacuation Order for Lakeshore Drive, Cultus Lake RESCINDED

Nov 19, 2021
Health & Lifestyle

Joint Statement – Province & Health Canada Approval of COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids 5-11

Nov 19, 2021
News

Abby PD “Ground Your Personal Drones – You Are Endangering Rescue Efforts”

Nov 19, 2021
News

Nov 19 UPDATE – Military Arrives Up to Build Levee and Slow Down Flood Water Into Sumas Prairie Before It Reverts Back to Sumas Lake (VIDEO)

Nov 19, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.