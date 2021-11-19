News

Abby PD “Ground Your Personal Drones – You Are Endangering Rescue Efforts”

ByDon Lehn

Nov 19, 2021 ,

Abbotsford – One of the things that makes us human, is our curiosity.

Technology allows us to take a picture and video anytime, anywhere.

However, Abbotsford Police say we have a major issue with the flood repair and rescue work.

Ground your drones.

On Friday morning, Abbotsford Police Department took to Facebook and other social media:

We are stressing to the public again that drones are not allowed in the Sumas Prairie area. There is lot of air traffic in the area to continually conduct aerial assessments and to assist the farmers. Drones impact aircraft from performing their duties and put them at significant risk.

Media is given loads of video and jpegs and we will blast those out as we get them.

This came into focus during the recent wildfire season.

BC Wildfire Service

