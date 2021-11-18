Sports

Valley Huskers Prize Draw – A Freezer Full of Beef

ByDon Lehn

Nov 18, 2021

Fraser Valley – Tom Caverly, the President of the Valley Huskers has announced another prize draw:

“The Valley Huskers are continuing to build their program as the 2021 season comes to an end for them.
The Valley Huskers made it to the first round of the playoffs meeting the Langley Rams but were unable to make it to the next round. 
One of our big fundraisers has been our “Freezer full of Beef” draw which began earlier this month.  The draw will take place December 4th at 6:00 pm.
We will be in the community selling tickets at local Save On Foods and Elements Casino.  
More information can be found at our website Valleyhuskers.ca or our Facebook page. 
The Valley Huskers want to thank everyone for all their support during our 2021 season.”

Valley Huskers

Related Post

Sports

TWU U Sports Awards in Soccer

Nov 18, 2021
Sports

BC High School Football Playoffs Move to Regional Championships, No 2021 Provincial Champion to be Crowned

Nov 17, 2021
Sports

Chilliwack Chiefs Weekend Games Postponed

Nov 17, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

3 + 15 =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Sports

Valley Huskers Prize Draw – A Freezer Full of Beef

Nov 18, 2021
Sports

TWU U Sports Awards in Soccer

Nov 18, 2021
Health & Lifestyle

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Sumas Prairie (MAP)

Nov 18, 2021
News

Highway 7 Reopened for Westbound Commercial Vehicles and Travellers Stranded in Hope

Nov 18, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.