Valley Huskers Prize Draw – A Freezer Full of Beef

Fraser Valley – Tom Caverly, the President of the Valley Huskers has announced another prize draw:

“The Valley Huskers are continuing to build their program as the 2021 season comes to an end for them.

The Valley Huskers made it to the first round of the playoffs meeting the Langley Rams but were unable to make it to the next round.

One of our big fundraisers has been our “Freezer full of Beef” draw which began earlier this month. The draw will take place December 4th at 6:00 pm.

We will be in the community selling tickets at local Save On Foods and Elements Casino.

More information can be found at our website Valleyhuskers.ca or our Facebook page.

The Valley Huskers want to thank everyone for all their support during our 2021 season.”

Valley Huskers