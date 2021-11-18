TWU U Sports Awards in Soccer

Langley/Ottawa Trinity Western forward Christian Rossi captured the Lou Bilek award as the U SPORTS Rookie of the Year, Wednesday, as the national award winners were celebrated at the annual All-Canadian Gala.
Rossi, who was also named to the U SPORTS All-Rookie Team, becomes the first Spartan men’s soccer player to win the U SPORTS Rookie of the Year, as the Surrey, B.C. product started 10-of-12 matches for the Spartans this season, scoring a team-high five goals, four of which came on the road. Rossi notched a pair of tallies in a 2-2 draw against the eventual Canada West champions from UBC. He followed that up by playing a part in the lead-up to all three goals in TWU’s 3-3 tie the next night against the same Thunderbirds side.
Trinity Western head coach Graham Roxburgh was named the Fox 40 Coach of the Year, as the national award winners were celebrated at the annual All-Canadian Gala Wednesday.
Roxburgh was one of our Spartans honoured at the evening event, as TWU’s Elizabeth Hicks (Surrey, B.C.) and Anna Dunn (Edmonton) were both named U SPORTS First Team All-Canadians, while Tilly James (Vancouver) was named to the U SPORTS All-Rookie Team.
The First Team All-Canadian honour is a first for both Hicks and Dunn, who were named Canada West First Team All-Stars earlier this year. For James, the All-Rookie nod adds to an impressive collection of acknowledgements, as she was a Canada West Second Team All-Star and was named to the Canada West All-Rookie Team.