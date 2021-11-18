GoFundMe – Long List Of Fundraisers for Abbotsford and Chilliwack Residents Affected by Flooding

GoFundMe – GoFundMe wanted to share a few Chilliwack and Abbotsford-specific fundraisers for those who have been affected by the flooding.



All verified fundraisers for those affected by the BC floods can be found via this centralized page for anyone looking for ways to support. We are regularly updating it with new fundraisers that are created – https://www.gofundme.com/en-ca/c/act/bc-flooding.



CHILLIWACK



Man stranded in car after a work shift unable to get home to Chilliwack from the flooding

https://www.gofundme.com/f/urgent-support-for-our-coworker

Christopher Bones has been separated from his home in Chilliwack from the flooding after he was unable to return home from work on Monday. He slept in his car that night and his coworkers have rallied together to get him a hotel in Burnaby until he can return home.



$20K raised for family after home was destroyed from bursting of Vedder river barrier

https://www.gofundme.com/f/when-a-teammember-is-down-we-support-them

$20,000 has been raised for Allison McConnell after the barrier of the Vedder river burst and destroyed her home, camper and two vehicles. Thanks to the first-responders and search and rescue teams, her family and their dog were all brought to safety.



ABBOTSFORD



Multiple dairy farms in Abbotsford suffering catastrophic damage from floods

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-bc-dairy-farms-devastated-by-flooding

Several dairy farms are located in Abbotsford and have suffered catastrophic damage from the floods. A fundraiser was started to provide immediate relief to the families who need food, shelter and veterinary care for their animals.



Two international students at UVF start fundraiser to help friends, faculty and staff affected

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-our-friends-in-abby

Two international students from Japan who studied at the University of the Fraser Valley saw news of the flooding in Abbotsford and started a fund for their friends, the university, faculty and staff members who have been affected.



Beloved man in Abbotsford racing community loses duck farm and means of income to floods

https://www.gofundme.com/f/derek-lewis-flood-help-they-lost-everything

Derek Lewis who is a part of the Abbotsford racing community has lost everything to the flood. His and his family’s duck and egg farm was flooded with no word on when he will be able to return, which is also their means of income.



Flooding takes lives of animals at local animal sanctuary and destroys barn and supplies

https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-the-pet-sanctuary

Joanne and Mike have dedicated their lives to saving animals through their sanctuary, but the floods have taken over the barns, yard and home. They were able to get their horses, goats, sheep to safety and most of their smaller animals to a neighbour’s house, but the lives of a few of their animals and all of their supplies were lost.



