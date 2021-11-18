District of Kent – November 18 – State of Local Emergency Update 3

Agassiz (Mayor Sylvia Pranger) – A State of Emergency in the District of Kent continues to be in effect due to damaged roads, rockslides, and localized flooding. Please continue to follow updates on our social media channels and our website at kentbc.ca.

The properties requiring access on Rockwell Drive, from north of Lillooet Road are still under evacuation order. The District is working closely with Provincial staff to assess the road infrastructure situation as quickly as possible, taking into consideration the rockslide event in this area. For questions regarding emergency support services please call 604-819-7059 or email eoc@kentbc.ca.

On November 17, 2021, a Provincial State of Emergency was declared. This will mitigate impacts on transportation networks and movement of essential goods and supplies. Please avoid nonessential travel to ensure the transport of goods, and essential and emergency services to help support the province wide response and recovery.

At 5:00 pm, November 17, highway crews were able to make a clearing on Highway 7 between Agassiz and Hope and reopened in a limited capacity. This opening was for westbound traffic only to allow those people stranded in Hope to make their way home towards the Lower Mainland. Highway 7 is now closed again between Agassiz and Hope so crews can continue to work on the highway. Emergency services vehicles will continue to have access.

Highway 7 between Highlands Blvd. and Bodnar Road (Mount Woodside) is open to single lane alternating traffic, with traffic control in place. Expect major delays due to congestion and continue to monitor DriveBC.ca for all highway updates.

Thank you for your cooperation and efforts in limiting water and wastewater. It has made a difference in helping us keep our wastewater system functioning. We would appreciate your continued diligence in light use of household water and wastewater for the next 48 hours as our system continues to process storm water.

A huge thank you to all of our Emergency Support Services volunteers and our community volunteers. The outpouring of support for those stranded and evacuated has been overwhelming. Let’s continue supporting one another by only purchasing those goods that are needed to ensure there is enough for our neighbours until supply chains can be replenished.

Press release now available on our website for an update to the State of Local Emergency.https://t.co/HI0AAD9rqm — KentBC (@KentBC1) November 18, 2021