chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: November 18, 2021 – Flood Update with Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove, Sue Knott, Executive Director Chilliwack Bowls Of Hope Society,Josh Bohr, The Salvation Army Chilliwack (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: November 18, 2021 – Flood Update with Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove, Sue Knott, Executive Director Chilliwack Bowls Of Hope Society,Josh Bohr, The Salvation Army Chilliwack.
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• Crisis in the Valley, historic rainfall through a 48 hour period resulting in flooding in many low lying areas and the evacuation of Yarrow and areas of Cultus lake.
• “Chilliwack Island” – land access to city blocked from all major thoroughfares.
• Premier Horgan discourages ‘hoarding’ amidst lineups to grocery stores and gas stations through the city closing due to lack of supply.
AND
• Flooding disrupts local sports.
Interview: Mayor Ken Popove with updates on flooding crisis.
Interview: Sue Knott, Executive Director Chilliwack Bowls Of Hope Society.
Special Segment: Josh Bohr, The Salvation Army Chilliwack
