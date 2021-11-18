News

chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: November 18, 2021 – Flood Update with Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove, Sue Knott, Executive Director Chilliwack Bowls Of Hope Society,Josh Bohr, The Salvation Army Chilliwack (VIDEO)

ByDon Lehn

Nov 18, 2021

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: November 18, 2021 – Flood Update with Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove, Sue Knott, Executive Director Chilliwack Bowls Of Hope Society,Josh Bohr, The Salvation Army Chilliwack.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

• Crisis in the Valley, historic rainfall through a 48 hour period resulting in flooding in many low lying areas and the evacuation of Yarrow and areas of Cultus lake.
• “Chilliwack Island” – land access to city blocked from all major thoroughfares.
• Premier Horgan discourages ‘hoarding’ amidst lineups to grocery stores and gas stations through the city closing due to lack of supply.

AND

• Flooding disrupts local sports.

Interview: Mayor Ken Popove with updates on flooding crisis.
Interview: Sue Knott, Executive Director Chilliwack Bowls Of Hope Society.
Special Segment: Josh Bohr, The Salvation Army Chilliwack

News Director: Don Lehn

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack™

Related Post

News

Nov 19 UPDATE – Military Arrives Up to Build Levee and Slow Down Flood Water Into Sumas Prairie Before It Reverts Back to Sumas Lake (VIDEO)

Nov 19, 2021
News

FVN AM News Friday November 19, 2021. Military On The Ground In Abbotsford (VIDEO)

Nov 19, 2021
News

NOV 18 UPDATE – Yarrow Evacuation Order Lifted, Area Still Under Alert

Nov 18, 2021

