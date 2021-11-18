chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: November 18, 2021 – Flood Update with Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove, Sue Knott, Executive Director Chilliwack Bowls Of Hope Society,Josh Bohr, The Salvation Army Chilliwack (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: November 18, 2021 – Flood Update with Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove, Sue Knott, Executive Director Chilliwack Bowls Of Hope Society,Josh Bohr, The Salvation Army Chilliwack.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

• Crisis in the Valley, historic rainfall through a 48 hour period resulting in flooding in many low lying areas and the evacuation of Yarrow and areas of Cultus lake.

• “Chilliwack Island” – land access to city blocked from all major thoroughfares.

• Premier Horgan discourages ‘hoarding’ amidst lineups to grocery stores and gas stations through the city closing due to lack of supply.

AND

• Flooding disrupts local sports.

Interview: Mayor Ken Popove with updates on flooding crisis.

Interview: Sue Knott, Executive Director Chilliwack Bowls Of Hope Society.

Special Segment: Josh Bohr, The Salvation Army Chilliwack

News Director: Don Lehn

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack™