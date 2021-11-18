Arts and Entertainment

Chilliwack Independent Film Festival POSTPONED TFN

ByDon Lehn

Nov 18, 2021

Chilliwack (Taras Groves/CIFF) – UPDATE: CIFF has announced the postponement of the 5th edition of the Chilliwack Independent Film Festival scheduled this weekend.

Health and safety is always the number one priority and due to the extreme conditions and need for only essential travel, organizers will be postponing the event to a later date.

With around 100 artists planning on traveling to Chilliwack and 50% of all ticket sales from outside of the Fraser Valley, the extreme conditions have made travel impossible and no longer safe or right at this time.

If the new dates do not work for those that have already bought tickets/passes, CIFF will provide a full refund. (Email info@ciff.ca)

Arts and Entertainment Business

Chilliwack Cultural Centre Cancels All Events and Classes Until November 22

Nov 18, 2021
Arts and Entertainment

REVISIT 2018 STORY – BOOK – Local Author – Before We Lost the Lake: A Natural and Human History of Sumas Valley (INTERVIEW)

Nov 17, 2021
Arts and Entertainment

CANCELLED – Ron James – In Chilliwack – Friday November 19

Nov 17, 2021

News

NOV 18 UPDATE – Yarrow Evacuation Order Lifted, Area Still Under Alert

Nov 18, 2021
Politics

A Message from From Hope Mayor Peter Robb – Flood Update

Nov 18, 2021
News

November 19 UPDATE – School Closures – Some Abby Schools, Fraser Canyon/Kent and UFV Closed for the Week – TWU Open

Nov 18, 2021
News

chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: November 18, 2021 – Flood Update with Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove, Sue Knott, Executive Director Chilliwack Bowls Of Hope Society,Josh Bohr, The Salvation Army Chilliwack (VIDEO)

Nov 18, 2021
