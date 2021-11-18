News

Chilliwack Community Services, Chilliwack Salvation Army to Provide Christmas Hampers

ByDon Lehn

Nov 18, 2021 ,

Chilliwack – Once again Chilliwack Community Services (CCS) has partnered with Chilliwack Salvation Army to provide Christmas Hampers to local families.

CCS provides the toy portion of the hamper while the Salvation Army manages the food portion and the planning for this year’s hamper program is already in full swing.

“Last year presented the program with some challenges”, explains Christmas Sharing coordinator, Jen Sibley “but we are ready to make this year even bigger and better than before. We all deserve an extra special Christmas this year.”


In 2020 Chilliwack Community Services provided toys and gifts for 1150 children in the Chilliwack area and every year the need grows.

Families who would like to register to receive a hamper can do so before Dec 14.

Visit the Chilliwack Community Services website for all the information www.comserv.bc.ca/christmas-sharing/


If you have any questions please contact christmas@comserv.bc.ca or the CCS office 604-792-4267


Chilliwack Community Services has served the Chilliwack area for over 90 years. Committing to serving the needs of the community while respecting the values of the community members.

