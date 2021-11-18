Boil Water Advisory Issued for Sumas Prairie (MAP)

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford will be restoring water supply to the existing isolated Sumas Prairie water distribution system. This is being done under the attached Boil Water Advisory in conjunction with Fraser Health.

Water will be introduced pipe by pipe, as roads become accessible and we can confirm there are no breaks. This Advisory is expected to be in place for several days. For those in the affected area, it may take several hours for normal water pressure to return. No other areas of the Abbotsford water system are affected by this event and the water remains safe to drink. As the condition of the system is not fully known, water service may intermittent and turned off, if another break is identified.

City of Abbotsford