Health & Lifestyle

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Sumas Prairie (MAP)

ByDon Lehn

Nov 18, 2021 ,

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford will be restoring water supply to the existing isolated Sumas Prairie water distribution system. This is being done under the attached Boil Water Advisory in conjunction with Fraser Health.

Water will be introduced pipe by pipe, as roads become accessible and we can confirm there are no breaks. This Advisory is expected to be in place for several days. For those in the affected area, it may take several hours for normal water pressure to return. No other areas of the Abbotsford water system are affected by this event and the water remains safe to drink. As the condition of the system is not fully known, water service may intermittent and turned off, if another break is identified.

City of Abbotsford

Related Post

Health & Lifestyle

Overdose Advisory for Abbotsford and Mission

Nov 18, 2021
Health & Lifestyle

Prostate Cancer Support Group Chilliwack – December 2 Meeting

Nov 16, 2021
Health & Lifestyle

Fraser Health Declares COVID-19 Outbreak Over at Hallmark on the Park in Abbotsford

Nov 12, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

5 + two =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Health & Lifestyle

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Sumas Prairie (MAP)

Nov 18, 2021
News

Chilliwack-area Forest Service Roads Closed

Nov 18, 2021
News

GoFundMe – Long List Of Fundraisers for Abbotsford and Chilliwack Residents Affected by Flooding

Nov 18, 2021
Health & Lifestyle

Overdose Advisory for Abbotsford and Mission

Nov 18, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.