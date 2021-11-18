News

4PM Thursday – Highway 7 to Hope Open to Essential Travel Only – Updates for Hwy 1, 3 and 5

ByDon Lehn

Nov 18, 2021

Fraser Valley – Highway 7 to Hope is open for essential travel, which will help people reach their homes and the movement of goods and services.

Drivers can expect single-lane alternating traffic and significant delays due to congestion. 

Crews are working to remove debris on Highway 3. The opening of this corridor is expected at some point this weekend, for essential travel only.

Highway 5 eastbound of Hope remains closed.

Highway 1 to from Hope to Boston Bar is open for emergency access only. 

Highway 1 east of Boston Bar is closed with an unknown estimated time of opening.

If it is not essential, don’t travel. Obey construction zone speed limits and the direction of traffic control personnel. Check DriveBC.ca for additional updates.

