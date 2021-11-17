Arts and Entertainment

CANCELLED – Ron James – In Chilliwack – Friday November 19

ByDon Lehn

Nov 17, 2021 , ,

Chilliwack – As to be expected, the Friday night comedy show for Ron James in Chilliwack has been cancelled due to the flooding.

Tickets will be refunded.

From Terry McRae at Shantero Productions: We had a back and forth with the HUB theatre Tuesday night, they told us we have to cancel the show there because the theatre is being co-opted as a shelter… so it’s out of my hands We’ll try to include Chilliwack when we come back to do Kamloops, Surrey, Trail etc.  A drag, but nothing we can do. Stay Safe !

ORIGINAL STORY NOVEMBER 1 – “I always found the name Luckakuck, funny!” Ron James to FVN’s Don Lehn – September 9, 2019. FVN interview can be found here.

Ron James is coming back to the Wack Friday, November 19, Tickets are now available through the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Canada’s stand-out amongst ‘stand-ups’, award-winning comedian RON JAMES has been selling out theatres for over 20 years with his marathon, side-splitting performances. Marshalling a comedian’s eye for satire and a writer’s ear for language, Ron takes his audience on a breath-taking, non-stop roller coaster ride, cutting a wide swath through contemporary culture with a razor-sharp wit, uncompromising standard and unique, poetically honed delivery.

Reserved seating tickets for Ron James – Back Where I Belong are $62.50 (tax & facility fees included, additional surcharges may apply) are available from the box offices listed below. Showtime is 7:30 pm.

Chilliwak Cultural Centre – Box Office: (604) 391-7469

Ron James/Shantero Productions

Related Post

Arts and Entertainment

REVISIT 2018 STORY – BOOK – Local Author – Before We Lost the Lake: A Natural and Human History of Sumas Valley (INTERVIEW)

Nov 17, 2021
Arts and Entertainment

UFV’s CIVL 101.7 FM Wins Major Campus Radio Award

Nov 16, 2021
Arts and Entertainment

Chilliwack Academy of Music – Elias-Axel Pettersson Plays Chopin – December 10 (VIDEO)

Nov 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

twelve + 12 =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

News

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Says Supplies Are Coming Into Chilliwack – Route Opened

Nov 17, 2021
News

Yarrow Evacuation Order Lifted, Area Still Under Alert

Nov 17, 2021
News

Highway 7 Reopening ONLY for Westbound Travellers Stranded in Hope

Nov 17, 2021
Sports

Chilliwack Chiefs Weekend Games Postponed

Nov 17, 2021
Categories
Post Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: News Talk by Themeansar.